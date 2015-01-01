Publisher’s Message

Let’s End Summer with a Bang
It’s hard to believe this month is already our back to school issue. Summer is coming to an end and families are getting ready to get their back-to-school shopping underway. But there is still time to enjoy what our area has to offer—and planning a staycation could be just what you need!
Gilroy Gardens has launched the lantern festival Lumination and it’s absolutely amazing. Fifty Chinese artists traveled from Zigong to work and live at the Gardens this summer to bring us this amazing show of craftsmanship. There is a Porcelain Dragon 180 feet long, constructed of 60,000 porcelain plates, cups and bowls all wired together and shipped from China. Don’t miss this event that goes through Nov. 27, as it’s only the third exhibit of it’s kind in the United States and the first on the West Coast.
This month is also the month of National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live. Morgan Hill, Gilroy and Hollister will each be hosting events this year on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Come out and say hello to your local public safety personnel and the many organizations that work in and with your community. We should thank the men and women who are there every day, 24/7 to protect and serve.
On Aug. 20, downtown Gilroy brings back the 15th Annual Garlic City Car Show—but on steroids. There will be a monster trucks, rat trucks/cars and much more. That morning the Leadership Gilroy Class of 2016 will host a HEARTSafe 5K Walk/Run at the Gilroy Sports Park at 8am. The event will have health care organizations, free hands only CPR, raffle prizes and an all-around fun event. Go to http://hearsafegilroy.evenbrite.com/ to sign up for the race. The goal is the help Gilroy become a HEARTSafe city, which is one Automated External Defibrillator for every 1,000 residents and to raise awareness of hands only CPR and AED use.
~ Bobbi Jo Palmer
publisher@outandaboutmagazine.com