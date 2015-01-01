Art & Theater

Curtain Call

‘Kinky Boots’ brings a raucous show of Cyndi Lauper hits to the stage.

COMPILED BY KERSTY DANIELS

The national tour of ‘Finding Neverland’ runs at the Orpheum Theatre Jan. 18 to Feb. 12.

CALIFORNIA THEATRE
Miranda Sings Live…You’re Welcome Jan. 14. 345 S. First St., San Jose
sanjosetheaters.org

CITY LIGHTS THEATRE CO.
Ideation Jan. 19-Feb. 19. 529 S. Second St., San Jose.
cltc.org

ORPHEUM THEATRE
Finding Neverland Jan. 18-Feb. 12. 1192 Market St., San Francisco.
shnsf.com

PEAR THEATRE
Uncanny Valley Jan. 20-Feb 12. 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View
thepear.org

SAN JOSE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Annie—Broadway San Jose. Jan. 6-8. 255 Almaden Blvd., San Jose.
sanjosetheaters.org

Kinky Boots Jan. 24 -29. 255 Almaden Blvd. San Jose,
ticketmaster.com

SHELTON THEATER
I’m Always Drunk in San Francisco Jan. 20-Feb. 19. 533 Sutter St., San Francisco.
sheltontheater.org

TABARD THEATRE COMPANY
10 in 10: 2017 Jan. 20-Feb 5. 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose.
tabardtheatre.org

THEATREWORKS
Daddy Long Legs Thru Jan. 7 Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto.

Crimes of the Heart Jan. 11-Feb 5. Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
theatreworks.org

THE STAGE
Disgraced Feb. 1-26. 450 S. First St., San Jose.
thestage.org