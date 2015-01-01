Crossroads – Hollister

Hop To It in 2017A new year brings new opportunities to serve our community, and downtown Hollister kicks off 2017 with our Winter Quarterly Breakfast on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30am. This gathering informs members of upcoming events, pertinent downtown happenings and hot topics affecting all South County residents. This meeting will be held at Paine’s Restaurant and is sponsored by PG&E.
Next up is our Nibble and Network event on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Our gracious host is St. Francis Retreat, 549 Mission Vineyard Rd. We’ll start a tour of the facility and networking at 8am. Admission to the event is free and open to everyone.
Spring will be here before we know it, and then it’ll be time to get to work with our Annual Downtown Spring Cleanup on Saturday, April 15 from 8:30-11:30am. Bring your cleaning and gardening tools and lend a hand in doing a clean-sweep of 12 blocks of our downtown district. If this sounds like your idea of fun—or you just want to help—give us a call so we can put you on our volunteer list, which helps determine block assignments. This a great project for youth groups and service clubs. We gather at the 400 block of San Benito Street for check-in and logistics. Everyone is invited to join what will be a wonderful day!
May also brings our ever-popular Downtown Wine and Beer Stroll, which will be held from 1–5pm on Saturday, May 6. This event is known to sell out, so make sure that you get your tickets early. This tasting event gathers our best local wineries and breweries and makes for a fantastic afternoon in downtown Hollister, where we hope you’ll stay for a little shopping and dining in one of our local restaurants.
If you have questions or would like to volunteer, call 408.636.8406 or visit www.downtownhollister.org. Sign up for “e-blasts” online for weekly updates on what is happening in Hollister.
This article was provided courtesy of the Hollister Downtown Association.