Crossroads – Campbell

R&B Tunes Take Over CampbellStart off the month of August by getting together with friends for a Paint Nite at PY Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 3. This event is all about creating art while relaxing and sipping on cocktails. From 7-9pm participants can create a canvas guided by a professional artist, all while laughing with friends and discovering untapped creativity.
The festivities continue Aug. 4 San Jose-based R&B, funk and soul band Sage plays the 2016 Campbell Summer Concert Series. The concert begins at 6:30pm and great food and beer will be on sale in support of the Ainsley House and Campbell Museum.
As the Campbell Summer Concert Series continues, next in line is the return of The Crocodiles. The dynamic six-piece band plays everything from rock, funk, motown, country and contemporary pop.
On Aug. 13, grab your bike and meet in front of the Cruiser Shop at 6:30pm for a night out to ride and grab some delicious grub at a different restaurant each month. Or, get outdoors and listen to Bay Area blues artist Iasiah Pickett at Summer Music Nights. This young and blossoming artist will perform from 5-8pm at Cinnabar Hills Golf Club on Aug. 16.
The end of August will also feature Golf Tournament 2016 is held at the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club this year. The 52nd annual golf tournament not only includes an unwinding day of golf, it also consists of lunch, dinner, tee prizes and raffle prizes. Fill out a player registration form, show up at 10:30am for golfer check in and get your day started.
Join the Campbell Brewing Company every Sunday for Reggae, bottomless mimosas, additional food and other special drinks. Celebrate the start of a new week at 11am with acoustic reggae and special guests. The Campbell Brewing Company is also known to be a great place to relax during the Campbell’s farmer’s market every Sunday from 9am to 1pm.
For a sweet and savory pastry brunch selection, spend your Sunday’s at Tessora’s Barra di Vino. Alongside with the sweets selection there will also be French press coffee, mimosas and sangria to compliment your food.