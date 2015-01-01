Crossroads – Morgan Hill

HEDIt’s hard to believe we just welcomed 2017, but with the New Year comes a lot of exciting opportunities and the chance to start fresh. Many people make a commitment to their health, signing up for training or memberships at facilities like the Centennial Recreation Center, while others vow to spend more time with family or get more involved in local organizations. No matter what your personal goals you have, there are events, programs and organizations in Morgan Hill ready to help you accomplish them.
Those looking to dive into the New Year should check out the 2017 Polar Bear Plunge, which will be held Jan. 14 at 10:30am at the Morgan Hill Dennis Kennedy Aquatics Center. This event invites you to jump into chilly waters, race across the inflatable obstacle course and warm up in the instructional pool. For more info or to register, visit www.mhreconline.com.
Anyone interested in learning how to empower the youth in our community should attend the Morgan Hill Values Youth event, which returns Jan. 21 from 10am to 2pm at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center. The event is free and lunch is also provided at no charge to registered participants. For more information or to register, visit www.mhvaluesyouth.com.
Fathers and daughters are invited to spend a special night together at the first Father Daughter Dinner Dance. This event will take place at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center on Jan. 28 starting at 5:30pm. Enjoy a delicious dinner and dance into the night. If a father is unavailable, a grandfather, uncle, family friend or other family member is welcome to take their place. For more info, visit www.mhreconline.com or call 408.782.0008.
There are also a number of recreation programs starting soon. The Adult Soccer Recreational League will begin Jan. 10. This co-ed team is designed for adults 18 years and older. Participants are encouraged to sign up as a team or as individual free agent players. Games will be held at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center.
Winter and spring courses are also beginning for youth, including soccer, hip-hop dance and more. For more info, call 408.782.2128, visit www.mhcrc.com, or grab a copy of the Winter/Spring 2017 Recreation Activity Guide at the Centennial Recreation Center or Community and Cultural Center.
Adults interested in educational opportunities need not look any further than the El Toro Social Club. Kicking off their lifelong learning courses is a class called Great Musical Moments in Movie History. This offering takes place Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 from 10am to noon at the Community and Cultural Center. For more info or to register, call 408.310.4254.
No matter what your goals are, we hope you find the tools in Morgan Hill to accomplish them all. Wishing you a Happy New Year!
This article was provided courtesy of the city of Morgan Hill.