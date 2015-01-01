Crossroads – Los Gatos

Embracing Arts: Pageants to Luncheons in Los Gatos
By Melissa HartmanSummer is in full-swing, with opportunities to explore all tastes. Have a family day at the annual Harvest Festival or enjoy the arts at Villa Montalvo. Either way, there’s no limit to what one can do in Los Gatos this month.
On Aug. 2 from 5:30-7:30pm, the Tri-Chamber Mixer will hold a mixer for professionals in Los Gatos, Campbell and Saratoga.Hosted at Hotel Los Gatos, the event will offer a walk through the Mediterranean-inspired premier hotel, networking with like-minded business people and complimentary drinks. Tickets are just $10 for chamber members and $15 for prospective chamber members.
On Aug. 3, feel the summer breeze blow through your hair as you wine and dine on Montalvo Art Center’s veranda. The day starts at 10am with games in the Spanish courtyard, followed by seating on the veranda from noon to 1pm. Wine, salad and a fashion show will have guests feeling as sophisticated as the first visitors of the grounds (at least for the rest of the day). Events continue each Wednesday through August.
On August 6, Los Gatos High School Theater will host town’s beauty pageant, where two lucky winners will win the entry fee and opportunity to compete for Miss USA or Miss Teen USA.
Music in the Park is always one of Los Gatos’ most popular events, and it will continue to entertain on Aug. 7 with The Purple Ones, Aug. 21 with Hitmen and Aug. 28 with Pop Fiction. Each band is unique with something for everyone, ranging from a tribute to Prince to dance music to pop music from the past four decades.
The Los Gatos Civic Center grounds will shake Aug. 13-14, when 150 artists, food trucks, and wine and beer vendors take over for the annual Fiesta de Artes. Both days will run from 10am to 6pm, with plenty of fun possibilities for parents and kids alike.
Guglielmo Winery’s Annual Harvest Festival returns Aug. 16, featuring afternoon games, a tri-tip barbecue dinner, wine and beer and live music from The Heartbeats. Tickets cost $65 a person ($55 for members) but are expected to sell out quickly, so visit Guglielmo’s tasting rooms or call them to purchase your tickets.
Rounding out the month with a bang is the Los Gatos Comedy Night on Aug. 27. Joey Avery, one of the Bay Area’s funniest comedians, will bring a newcomer feeling to C.B. Hannegan’s. An early show at 7pm and a later show at 9pm are being offered. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
And as always, the Farmer’s Market happens every Sunday at Town Plaza Park from 8:30am to 1pm throughout the summer. For more info contact SuEllen Sterling at 408.353.4293.